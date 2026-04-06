Jesse Palmer Talks Renovating Iconic Bachelor Mansion Spaces (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Oh, if these walls could talk!

The iconic Bachelor Mansion is getting some much-needed renovations, with Jesse Palmer hosting the new HGTV series “Bachelor Mansion Takeover.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Jesse about the show, in which Bachelor Nation alums return to give the property a facelift.

He said, “As the host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, obviously, I spend an inordinate amount of time at the Bachelor Mansion. It’s an iconic place and is one of the most famous houses, really, in TV history, but if you’ve been watching for years and years and years, it’s in need of a bit of a makeover.”

According to Palmer, the house will have a “totally new look to it.”

Tyler Cameron and Tayshia Adams are serving as judges, and someone’s taking home a $100K prize!

As for what to expect from the series, Palmer teased, “What’s cool is there are iconic spaces. You think about the Rose Room and all the different Rose Ceremonies that have happened there; that’s going to get a complete transformation.”