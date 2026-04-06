It was a huge family affair for the Kardashians on Easter weekend!

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On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to share photos of her holiday weekend with sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The five sisters were also joined by their mom Kris Jenner.

Kim also posted pics of some of the fun activities that look place like decorating heart-shaped cakes with sprinkles.

The famous family held an egg hunt for their kiddos, which was documented on Khloé’s Instagram.

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Khloé posted pic of a table filled with ceramic eggs, which could be decorated and painted by the kids.

Kylie also shared a video of the Easter baskets, showing love for Khloé for going “all out.”