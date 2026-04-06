Disney Channel Star David Henrie & Wife Maria Expecting Baby #4

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“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” star David Henrie, 36, is going to be a dad again!

On Sunday, David announced that his wife Maria is pregnant with their fourth child.

He wrote on Instagram, "SURPRISE! Figured this moment was as good as ever to share the good news… Maria is 5 months pregnant!”

"Crazy story. Long story short, Maria and I had made peace with the idea that the “big family” dream might not be God’s plan for us. Which was fine, we’re grateful for our 3! Through a miraculous encounter that would have never happened without @seekingbeauty.ewtn in Seville, Spain, and the intercession of St. Teresa of Avila, we are having our 4th!” David went on. “He is risen. Truly, He is risen. King of kings.”

Maria eventually edited David’s post after she “stole his phone.”

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She added, "While I’m so excited for David to share this with you, I also know that it can be so hard to read pregnancy announcements when you’re the one that’s trying to have a baby and nothing seems to be working. I’ve been there – trying to be happy for others but simultaneously grieving a happiness that I wish could have been mine. While I’m so overjoyed to add a brother to our family, I can help but think of all of you women. Know that I see you all, am thinking of you today, and are praying hard for your future pregnancies.”

“It took many years for me to come to terms with letting go of what I pictured as my “perfect family” but I PROMISE you that God’s will for us (or what He allows to happen) is beyond our understanding and one day, things will hopefully make sense,” Maria noted. "Love you, ladies. ❤️.”

The pair are also parents to Pia, 7, James, 5, and Gemma, 3.

Along with waiting for their fourth child’s arrival, David will be filming the final season of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” which is set to air this summer.

David’s “Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star Selena Gomez will be making her directorial debut on the premiere episode of the final season.