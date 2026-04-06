‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows’ Cause of Death Revealed

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More than a month after “The Deadliest Catch” star Todd Meadows died, his death certificate has been released.

In the doc obtained by TMZ, Meadows’ cause of death was determined to be "drowning with probable hypothermia” and “submersion of body in cold water.”

Meadow’s place of death was listed as a crabbing vessel in Bering Sea, Alaska.

His death was considered an accident.

In March, a spokesperson for U.S. Coast Guard told Page Six they were notified that Meadows had fallen overboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady on Feb. 25.

Though his body was recovered from the ocean about 10 minutes later, he was unresponsive despite resuscitation efforts.

Meadows was filming “The Deadliest Catch” when the tragedy happened.

Captain Rick Shelford announced the sad news about Todd’s death on Monday.

He wrote on Facebook, “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Shelford went on, “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

Shelford ended his lengthy post, writing, “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

A spokesperson for Discovery Channel said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”