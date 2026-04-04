Tori Spelling & 4 of Her Kids Treated in Hospital After Car Crash

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Tori Spelling, four of her kids, and several other passengers were transported to a hospital following a car crash Thursday, TMZ reports.

Police sources confirmed to the outlet that officers were dispatched to the site of a crash in Temecula, California. Two cars were found with damage.

While the crash remains under investigation, no arrests have been made.

TMZ reports Spelling was behind the wheel, with seven children in her vehicle — four of them hers, three of them her children's friends.

The sources told TMZ that Tori's car was struck by another car, whose driver allegedly ran a red light.

Tori and seven kids were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for injuries that amounted to cuts and bruises.

The crash may have been far worse had Tori's reflexes not kicked in. TMZ reports it was her decisive thinking as the incident unfolded that mitigated the damage her vehicle sustained.