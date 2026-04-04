Dee Freeman, 'Young & Restless' Actress, Dies at 66

Her passing was confirmed on her Instagram page in a statement that read, "On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you. Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026 after a brave and fearless fight with cancer. Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle. It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her. We know Dee is up there in heaven being the force of nature she always was. Now she's doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee."