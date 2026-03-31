Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty in Latest DUI Case

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Days after he was involved in a rollover crash, Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tiger waived arraignment and requested a jury trial.

According to the outlet, Woods has retained the services of Douglas Duncan, who represented him in 2017 for a previous DUI case.

Duncan was listed as Tiger’s attorney of record.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods was found with "two white pills inside [his] left side pant pocket,” which were "revealed to be hydrocodone.”

Hydrocodone is an opioid used for pain management and as a cough suppressant.

When asked if he took any prescription medications, he replied, “I take a few."

Responding officers "observed several signs of impairment” while talking to Woods, who was described as "lethargic and slow.”

Woods agreed to some sobriety tests, and the officers noted that he was "limping and stumbling to the right.”

Officers also observed that Woods’ eyes were "bloodshot and glassy” and that his pupils were “extremely dilated” when he took off his sunglasses.

While it was noted he was "extremely alert during the investigation,” Woods was also "sweating profusely” while sitting in the back of a vehicle — even with the cold air running.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after falling asleep behind the wheel in Florida.

A toxicology report revealed that Woods had multiple drugs in his system, including hydrocodone, hydromorphone, alprazolam, zolpidem, and delta-9 carboxy THC.