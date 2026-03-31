‘The Bride!’: Watch an Exclusive Clip from the Digital Special Features

Warner Bros.

“The Bride!” is arriving on digital April 7, and “Extra” has an exclusive clip from the special features!

In the clip, the cast discusses Annette Bening’s character Dr. Euphronius, the scientist who helped Frankenstein create his bride. Watch!

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal calls Annette “tough in the best way,” while Bening says, “It’s all about capturing something unexpected, where you can surprise yourself, you can surprise the other actor.”

Jessie Buckley adds, “The Bride’s relationship to Euphronius is that of the creator and the created.”

Penelope Cruz added, “I really value that I have that last moment at the end of the film with her.”

Check out more special features when “The Bride!” drops on digital next week through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more.