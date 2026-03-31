Sydney Sweeney’s Rise from ‘Euphoria’ to Hollywood ‘It' Girl Status

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is one of the breakout stars of “Euphoria” who has since soared to Hollywood “It" girl status!

She plays the sweet but at times unhinged Cassie Howard on the Zendaya-led drama.

Since “Euphoria” premiered in June 2019, Sydney has steamed up “The White Lotus” and headlined one movie after another.

During Sydney's very first “Extra" interview, she defended her beloved character, saying, "She falls in love with every boyfriend she's ever had. And because of that, she has a very unwanted sexual reputation that she doesn't know how to really navigate or get out of.”

And when the HBO series returns with a timeline jump April 12, Cassie's doing a little modeling via OnlyFans, and she's planning to marry that other “Euphoria" breakout, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs.

Her psychological thriller, "The Housemaid,” in which she starred opposite Amanda Seyfried, became a 2025 box-office hit, and they've already greenlit a sequel.

Last year, she knocked it out of the park in her most dramatic role to date, transforming into a boxing champ with iron fists and a mullet in “Christy.”