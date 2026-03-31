Warner Bos.

Check out the highly anticipated trailer for “Supergirl.”

Milly Alcock is playing the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the flick, which is directed by Craig Gillespie.

The film centers on Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl reluctantly teaming up with Lobo "on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice” as her dog Krypto’s life hangs in the balance.

Jason Momoa is seen throughout the trailer as Lobo. At one point, he’s even whipping chains!

The trailer begins with a talk between Superman and Supergirl.

Superman, played by David Corenswet, tells Supergirl, "Hey, I was just touching base to see when you think you might be coming back. You know, I’m just worried that you’re not going to find your stride here if you keep going off world all the time, Kara. I’m worried you’re not going to find your people.”

Kara replies, "Yeah, well, that’s the thing, Clark. I have no people.”

Kara then says "home is wherever” Krypto is.

We also got a first look at Matthias Schoenaerts looking unrecognizable as the main villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.