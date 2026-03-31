'Summer House’ Stars Amanda Batula & West Wilson Confirm Romance Rumors

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“Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson have been subject to dating rumors, and now they are confirming it!

On Tuesday, the pair took to Instagram to confirm the “very new” relationship.

They wrote, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

"We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years,” Amanda and West continued. “Through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

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Along with saying that their “feelings evolved,” they noted, "We also recognize that this has never had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

The news comes months after Amanda called it quits with estranged husband Kyle Cooke after four years of marriage.

In January, Amanda and Kyle announced their split on Instagram Story.

They shared, "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time,” the couple went on. “Since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”