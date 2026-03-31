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On Friday, Tiger Woods was arrested after he was involved in a rollover car collision.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ, Woods was found with "two white pills inside [his] left side pant pocket,” which were "revealed to be hydrocodone.”

Hydrocodone is an opioid used for pain management and as a cough suppressant.

When asked if he took any prescription medications, he replied, “I take a few."

Responding officers "observed several signs of impairment” while talking to Woods, who was described as "lethargic and slow.”

Woods agreed to some sobriety tests, and the officers noted that he was "limping and stumbling to the right.”

Tiger told the officers that he “has a limp” and “his ankle seizes while walking.”

The report states that during the horizontal gaze nystagmus exercises, Tiger "continuously moved his head from side to side.”

According to the officers, in other tests, Woods "had to be reminded” of instructions and “hesitated” with completing the exercises.

Officers also observed that Woods’ eyes were "bloodshot and glassy” and that his pupils were “extremely dilated” when he took off his sunglasses.

While it was noted he was "extremely alert during the investigation,” Woods was also "sweating profusely” while sitting in the back of a vehicle — even with the cold air running.

Tiger was observed having "hiccups during the entire investigation.”

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Department told the media that Woods was taken into custody for DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.