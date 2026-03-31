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James McAvoy and his wife Lisa Liberati have a secret they are finally sharing!

Four years ago, the pair welcomed their first child together, a son, but didn’t reveal the news until now.

In an interview with The Guardian, James opened up about how parenthood has changed since welcoming his first child Brandon, 15, with ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff.

He said, "Having a kid at 42 is definitely easier in some ways. I worry less. I’m a bit more philosophical.”

McAvoy kept it real about some challenges, saying, “It's also harder because you're just older and tired-er.”

While James and Lisa mostly reside in London, they do spend “a wee bit” of time in Philadelphia, where her family is currently living.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, seemingly around the same time their second son arrived.

While promoting his Brooklyn Academy of Music play "Cyrano de Bergerac,” McAvoy told The Guardian that Lisa’s hometown Philadelphia is “like a second home for me.”

The publication wrote of the couple, “They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.”

McAvoy did not share more details about his life with Lisa in “fear of creating tabloid fodder.”

In 2019, marriage rumors were swirling about James and Lisa after director Jamie Lloyd was heard referring to Lisa as James’ “wife” and saying they got married “recently.”