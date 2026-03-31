How Halle Berry, Demi Moore & More Stars 55+ Are Proving Age Is Just Number!

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They’re the women not just stopping time, but rolling it back, Benjamin Button-style!

Hollywood’s 55 and over club — including Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Pamela Anderson, Elizabeth Hurley and Martha Stewart — is proving that age is just a number.

Halle is pushing 60 and totally glowing after her man Van Hunt popped the question.

She has been the poster woman for owning your beauty at any age, and recently told “Extra," "I was starting to feel like when I got to be about 45, I did start to feel like, ‘Oh, I think society wants me to be invisible now. Are we invisible? Hell, no. Nor should we resign ourselves to be.”

Berry added, "That's how I'm going to approach the second act of my life. I'm going to stand up and fight.”

The star went on, "My health and my diet and exercise regime has been front and foremost in my life, you know, and I think that has served me really well as I'm approaching 60 this year.”

Meanwhile, Demi’s life at 63 is all about taking risks.

After an Oscar nomination for her career-redefining film "The Substance,” she’s enjoying a supersized role in “Landman."

Moore told us at the “Landman” junket, "Pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone to me is one of the key things… Not staying just where it feels safe and comfortable."

She added, “It just is helping to pave a way to know that there's still so much more to do and to discover.”

Pamela Anderson, 58, has been experiencing her own career revival, embracing her natural looks with no makeup.

While promoting “The Last Showgirl,” she told “Extra,” "I'm working on trying to feel my best as me.”

She said of taking on the dramatic role, "This was life-changing for me. It was life-saving.”

Anderson insisted, "Look at me. I mean, I'm still reinventing myself. I'm still trying to find myself."

Now, Pam is busier than ever, even collaborating with her sons to reboot her '90s cult classic “Barb Wire.”

As for Dame Helen Mirren, she is the gift that keeps on giving… but don’t tell the 80-year-old icon she’s aging gracefully.

The Oscar winner told us in 2024 she’s “aging with fun, you know, and aging with commitment, not graceful. Who cares about graceful?”

Thirst-trap queen Martha Stewart once told us, "Don't post ugly pictures of yourself. Really, remember that!"

At 84 years young, she loves posting a thirst-trap shot on the gram. And she made history when she became Sports Illustrated's oldest Swimsuit issue cover girl.

She told us at the time, "It is breaking barriers and also encouraging other women to just rethink what they're doing.”

Liz Hurley, 60, redefined red-carpet fashion in her twenties. Now, she's living her best bikini life out loud and is still in the honeymoon phase with Billy Ray Cyrus. She's proving it's never too late to find your Prince Charming — or your country king!

Swimsuits at 72? Christie Brinkley is unafraid, and she's open to her own love story.

Last April, we asked if she was a hopeless romantic.