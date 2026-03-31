'90 Day Fiancé': 'The Single Life' Mid-Season Teaser Has Drama, Romance & Surprises

Check out the dramatic "90 Day: The Single Life" mid-season teaser!

Kim catches the eye of a new love interest, Sophie has a hot new man in the mix (and Pedro definitely has some thoughts about it ), and Gino finally meets Natalie’s daughter -- but it doesn’t exactly go smoothly.

Colt is feeling torn and unsure about his next move and which woman he should pursue, and Vanja starts to wonder if her friend Tony is really the same guy as her boyfriend Tony.