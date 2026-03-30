Celebrity News March 30, 2026
Taron Egerton & Brooks Nader Spark Romance Rumors
Taron Egerton, 36, and Brooks Nader, 29, are reportedly spending time together.
Page Six reports the stars are dating after they were spotted at a showing of “Project Hail Mary” on Friday in L.A.
Deuxmoi was first to report the news, as a source claimed the "Rocketman" actor and "Baywatch" star were holding hands and kissing on a movie date.
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They were spotted again on Saturday at the luxury hotel Shutters in Santa Monica.
Page Six reported they grabbed drinks and dinner, and a source said they were “infatuated” with each other.
Another insider added, “It wasn’t their first date. They have known each other for some time.”
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Deuxmoi posted a photo of Taron and Brooks at Shutters here.
Egerton previously dated “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actress Chloe Bennet, but they split last summer. Before that, he was in an on-off relationship with assistant director Emily Thomas for six years.
Brooks was married to media executive Billy Haire, but they divorced in 2024. She also dated her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko in 2024and 2025.