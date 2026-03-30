Taron Egerton & Brooks Nader Spark Romance Rumors

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Taron Egerton, 36, and Brooks Nader, 29, are reportedly spending time together.

Page Six reports the stars are dating after they were spotted at a showing of “Project Hail Mary” on Friday in L.A.

Deuxmoi was first to report the news, as a source claimed the "Rocketman" actor and "Baywatch" star were holding hands and kissing on a movie date.

They were spotted again on Saturday at the luxury hotel Shutters in Santa Monica.

Page Six reported they grabbed drinks and dinner, and a source said they were “infatuated” with each other.

Another insider added, “It wasn’t their first date. They have known each other for some time.”

Deuxmoi posted a photo of Taron and Brooks at Shutters here.

Egerton previously dated “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actress Chloe Bennet, but they split last summer. Before that, he was in an on-off relationship with assistant director Emily Thomas for six years.