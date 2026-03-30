Ronda Rousey on Making Her MMA Return as a Mom vs. Gina Carano (Exclusive)

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Ronda Rousey has the gloves back on and is kicking her training into high gear, as she gets ready to enter the cage for the first time in nearly a decade!

“Extra” spoke with Rousey, who is taking on one of her heroes, MMA pioneer Gina Carano.

Rousey reached out to Carano, who is making her ring return after working as an actor for a few years.

Ronda shared, “I was like, ‘You know what, this is the best fight and we know that we have lightning in a bottle here.’ She said that, ‘You know what, I’m going to trust you. I’m going to follow your lead.’ Now we’re here and inadvertently changed the whole landscape of the sport.”

The May 16th match, which will be broadcast live on Netflix, will also be Ronda’s first as a mom.

Rousey wants to battle “the best version” of Gina, adding, “I’m doing the exact same thing for her."

Ronda has a different approach nowadays, saying, “I’m actually enjoying myself and enjoying the journey and not just solely focused on the result, which is really what I was doing before.”

Rousey has been training while her family by her side.

She shared, “My husband built an octagon in our garage. My older daughter was watching me do sparring drills, sitting on the side. She’s like, ‘Mom, why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because it’s what I’m supposed to be doing.’”