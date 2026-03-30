Met Gala 2026 Secrets: Beyoncé’s Return, a Single Nicole Kidman & More!

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It’s the Oscars of fashion, the Super Bowl of Style, and New York City’s biggest night for haute and hot couture!

Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman is breaking down everything to know about the 2026 Met Gala.

The stars have been prepping for months for the big night.

Adam emphasized, “No expense is spared. There are facials, there are hair colors, there are manicures, there are pedicures. There are GLP-1, there is laser work, you name it!"

This year’s gala will see Beyoncé making her triumphant return to those iconic steps as a co-chair for the event.

She’s joined by Nicole Kidman in what will be her first Met Gala since her very public divorce from Keith Urban.

Adam shared, “I know Chanel has been working on her gown for months. It is going to be perfection.”

What about Blake Lively, who has been keeping a low profile amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Adam noted, “She hasn’t been on these stairs in three years, but this could be the year.”

Another couple who could be making headlines is co-chair Zoë Kravitz with her beau Harry Styles.

It would be their first public appearance together.

Adam said, “I can tell you, he will show up.”

Lauren Sanchez Bezos is tapped to be a co-chair, too.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lauren, who said she was “so honored” to get the call from Anna Wintour herself!