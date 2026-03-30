Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Speak Out on Son Joseph’s Arrest: ‘Heartbroken’

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Nearly two weeks after Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges, his parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are breaking their silence.

In a statement to Us Weekly, their rep said, "Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation. Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

Joseph, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph and his wife Kendra are also facing additional unrelated charges, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

Just days ago, Joseph’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar shared her first words on his arrest.

Joy-Anna reacted to the news on Instagram Stories, writing, "What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused.”

She added, “I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process.”

Joy-Anna explained she had some “pre-filmed commitments that I have to post,” but would otherwise be taking some “much-needed time with my family.”

She told followers, “Thank you for your prayers.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida revealed in a Facebook post that Joseph’s alleged crimes occurred with a then 9-year-old victim during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, "Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

The additional charges against Joseph and Kendra were brought after a home inspection stemming from Joseph’s arrest.