Jacob Elordi’s Journey from ‘Euphoria’ Breakout Star to Hollywood Heartthrob

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Nearly seven years, two seasons of “Euphoria,” and nine movies later, Jacob Elordi is a bona fide Hollywood heartthrob!

Now an Oscar nominee, he’s rumored to be a frontrunner to be the next Bond.

There are many facets to the 6’5” brooding Aussie superstar — despite his massive fame, he’s super private. He’s not active on social media, yet he often finds his dating life in the headlines, especially his on and off relationship with Olivia Jade.

Elordi has fans worldwide now, but it all started with “Euphoria."

Jacob will be back as bad boy Nate when “Euphoria” returns for Season 3 on April 12, which includes a time jump and a wedding on the way for his character.