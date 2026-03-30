HBO

HBO has just released another trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 of “Euphoria,” which premieres April 12.

The trailer features the late Eric Dane, who played Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s character Nate Jacobs.

In the clip, Cal is approached by Jules (Hunter Schafer), who asks, “Remember me?”

Cal responds, “How could I forget?”

In the first season of the show, Cal hooked up with an underaged Jules, even recording their sexual encounters. His character would later be arrested after Nate turned in some of the sex tapes.

In one of his last interviews, Dane opened up about filming a wedding sequence for the new season while battling ALS.

Eric shared, "I’m talking ‘Euphoria,’ a wedding sequence. I had to shoot the reception, and it’s written that I’m wasted, sloshed-drunk, for this entire reception, and I was like, ‘People are going to think I’m brilliant,'” he said, smiling, “Because I already sound like I’m drunk. I don’t need to act!”

Dane also reflected on playing Cal in his final interview, which was released the day after his death.

The 53-year-old sat down with Brad Falchuk for Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” posthumous interview series in the months before he died.

During the discussion, Brad praised his work in “Euphoria,” and Dane told him, “I put a lot of effort into that.”

In the show, Cal is a married father and real estate agent leading a double a life, often engaging in sexual encounters with young men and trans women.

Falchuk asked, "What is a personal connection to that character that you found?"

Eric explained, “Well, Cal and I are very similar in that we know what it’s like to lead a double life. I’ve had experience with that with my battle with drugs and alcohol. I know what it is like to not have my insides match my outside.”