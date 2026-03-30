Chris Pratt on 'Special' Trip with Son Jack to Japan for 'Super Mario Galaxy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Donald Glover and Charlie Day chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Megumi Wilson while riding a double decker bus in Tokyo, Japan, for “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”!

Wilson asked what it feels like to be in Tokyo, the birthplace of Mario.

Chris, who voices Mario, talked about how it was extra special being in Japan with his son Jack and experiencing the culture.

"It's surreal,” Pratt said. “It's special for me because I brought my son who's 13 and he loves Japanese food and sushi and Japanese culture. And so, to be able to share this part of my life with him and to explore this part of the world with him makes it really special.”

Getty Images

He went on to talk about meeting Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, saying, "I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers and loving all things Nintendo. So to be here in Tokyo or even to meet Miyamoto and have dinner with him and it's all just very surreal. It feels a little bit like I'm dreaming.”

Charlie, the voice of Luigi, shared, "I had the good fortune of coming to Tokyo in 2019 and absolutely fell in love with the city and the country and then I brought my son and my wife on this trip… and it it's great to be back… I just love Japan. I love the culture. I love the movies from here. I love the food. I love the people. So, it's exciting.”

Donald, the voice of Yoshi, recalled, “When I was a kid, it was very hard to get any sort of anything from Japan. Like, it was very hard. Even anime, which is now everywhere, you had to be friends with the comic book store guy to get it.”

He went on, "I love the culture here. It's such a specific and special city. I love being a part of like the animation kind of tradition here. I'm so honored to be a part of like this cast and this group… and to be part of something as iconic as the Nintendo universe."

Donald is a newcomer to the group as Yoshi, and he shared of joining the project, "It was a lot like the movie, you know, like started off a little timid, you know, like I was like, 'Okay, how am I going to do this?’ These guys did such a great job on the first one… that's a hard thing to do. It's a very iconic movie and character… I always believe in the idea of under promising, over delivering. I was like, 'I'll just study really hard and just hopefully I'll be beloved like them,' you know?”

Chris told him, “We love you, Yoshi is amazing, my wife’s favorite character. She loves Yoshi’s story.”

Charlie added, “And the kids love Yoshi. Every kid is like, ‘And when is Yoshi coming?’"