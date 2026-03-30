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Years after Céline Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, she has some big news!

In September, Dion will be performing 10 concerts at Paris La Défense Arena.

In a video, Céline told her fans, "Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support.”

The video was posted on Dion’s Instagram on Monday — her 58th birthday.

She continued, "This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life… I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

Dion stressed that she was “so ready to do this."

According to a press release, Céline will perform "her most beloved hits in both French and English, a powerful tribute to the songs that have defined her remarkable career around the world for generations.”

Just days before Dion made her concert announcement, posters of her iconic songs like "Pour que tu m’aimes encore” and “The Power of Love” were seen all over Paris.

To add to the excitement, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with her name and the message “Paris, I’m ready.”

Dion also cleaned up her Instagram, seemingly hinting at a new chapter!

The announcement comes two years after Dion performed at the Paris Olympics, where she sang an emotional rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour.”

Before the highly anticipated performance, Céline told Vogue France, "I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Dion’s battle with stiff-person syndrome was a major focus of her 2024 documentary “I Am: Céline Dion.”

See her concert dates below: