Cameron Diaz Talks ‘Cautionary Tale’ About Fame in ‘Outcome’ (Exclusive)

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Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz are reunited in “Outcome,” 30 years after their movie romance in “Feeling Minnesota.”

In the dark comedy, Cameron and Matt Bomer play best friends to Keanu’s movie star character Reef, who’s trying to make a comeback but finds out someone’s out to get him!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Cameron, Matt, and Keanu about the show, which she called "an interesting commentary on how celebrity functions in our society.”

According to Cameron, chasing celebrity "might not be the best thing” for people’s mental health.

Over the years, Diaz has been keeping a low profile since welcoming kids, but she feels like making movies is a “privilege.”

She added, “Anytime I get to work with people I admire so much, that’s a win for me.”

The movie also stars Drew Barrymore, Martin Scorsese, David Spade, and soap legend Susan Lucci.