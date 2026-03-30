‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Alex Duong Dead at 42

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Alex Duong, a comedian who was an actor on “Blue Bloods,” has died at just 42.

Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft-tissue cancer, in early 2025.

According to a GoFundMe set up by family friend Hilarie Steel, he went into septic shock on March 27 and died on March 28.

Hilarie wrote, "With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends. He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain."

Referring to his wife and daughter, she continued, "Christina and Everest were able to see him last night, and he was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born."

Steele added, "We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”

Asking for help for his wife and 5-year-old daughter, she wrote, "Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life.”

In April 2025, Duong opened up to The L.A. Times about his health battle.

He was working at the Comedy Store when someone told him, "Your left eye looks like it's about to fall out. You should go home.”

His wife agreed, asking him, "Alex, what's wrong with your eye?”

Duong was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with an extremely aggressive tumor. Soon after, he lost vision in his left eye.

According to his GoFundMe, the cancer spread to his brain and spine and Alex had to undergo surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

In addition to “Blue Bloods,” Duong appeared on “Dexter,” “90210," “Pretty Little Liars” and more. He also wrote for Netflix’s “Historical Roast with Jeff Ross.”