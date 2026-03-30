'90 Day Fiancé’ Star Veronica Rodriguez Marries Seth Daryoushfar

Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” star Veronica Rodriguez and her fiancé Seth Daryoushfar are now married!

Earlier this month, the couple tied the knot at St. Mary’s Chapel in Charlotte, North Carolina, but didn’t reveal the news until now.

The pair told Us Weekly, "Our wedding day truly felt like a fairy tale. We made a point to steal a few quiet moments alone after the ceremony and again after dinner, which helped us stay present and connected throughout it all.”

They added, "Being surrounded by our closest family and friends made it even more meaningful — it was perfect, magical.”

They called the wedding ceremony "incredibly powerful and emotional.”

As for how he felt seeing Veronica walk down the aisle, Seth shared, "I really thought I’d hold it together, but the moment I saw her, I just couldn’t.”

For their big day, Veronica donned an off-the-shoulder white dress and a veil.

Veronica opened up about how she felt as she walked down the aisle, saying, "I don’t even remember who was there — I only saw Seth. I couldn’t get through the first sentence of my vows without crying.”

Veronica and Seth held their wedding reception at the Ivey’s Hotel.

The wedding comes six months after Seth proposed.

Last year, Veronica shared, "On my 40th birthday in Venice, Seth gave me the most unforgettable gift. He asked me to spend forever with him. We’re beyond grateful for this moment in our story and can’t wait to celebrate our wedding in early 2026 with the people we love most.”

Veronica went public with their relationship in January 2025.

Years ago, Veronica and her ex-boyfriend Justin Foster appeared on “90 Day: The Single Life” Season 3.