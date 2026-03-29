Howie Mandel Jokingly Apologizes to Kelly Ripa After Awkward Interview

NBC

During a recent "Live with Kelly and Mark" interview, Howie Mandel got a little spicy when told he looked great after Mark Consuelos noted he had just turned 70.

"I don't like that, 'cause that's a caveat," he said, sounding terse. "It's like saying, 'You look smart — for a stupid person.'"

Attempting to turn things around in the moment, he began joking, "I am gorgeous!"

Days after the awkward exchange, Mandel now sees things in a different light — or does he? — posting that in spite of feeling that comedians should never need to apologize, he felt the need to clear the air.

"This is for Kelly Ripa who, in the past, has been incredibly supportive," he said on Instagram, noting he has known her for years and even co-hosted with her. "Sometimes, as a comedian, things don't land the way you mean for them to land. I don't know how to say this, but not only do I wanna say I'm sorry to Kelly, but — and this is the hardest part — you're right, you're absolutely right."

He went on, "After a lot of thought and self-reflection — I look great for my age. I really do."

Hmmm... seems like Howie is just extending the bit!

On the original episode, Ripa had clarified, "We're saying you look great — and I don't believe you're 70."