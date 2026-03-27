Vince Vaughn Shares What His Kids Think of Him Being a Movie Star (Exclusive)

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Vince Vaughn is dishing about his new sci-fi action comedy “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.”

The movie follows two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives — and a time machine is involved.

Vince, who plays two characters, told “Extra” he was drawn to the script because it was a “page-turner.”

He added, “It’s fun to have something that’s fresh and an original idea… It’s got science fiction and surprising twists, and then it’s comedic and it’s got really fun action."

For the “ambitious” movie, Vaughn had to do some night shoots.

He admitted, “I have kids now, so I’m not used to being on the night schedule like when I was younger.”

Vince opened up on his relationship with his kids, saying, “I’m fortunate. I have a good thing with both my kids. They have a sense of humor and we just, you know, have a lot of inside jokes.”

His kids are now teens, so they are “aware” of his acting career, but they’re "not in that too much."

Vaughn’s kids have learned more of his work from their friends’ parents.

He noted, "I’ve never shown them movies that I’m in. We watch a lot of movies, but not stuff I’m in.”

When asked if he’ll introduce them to some of his iconic movies, Vince smiled, saying, “Maybe. Probably not… I don’t have any interest."