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Tiger Woods was involved in another scary car collision on Friday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told NBC that the rollover accident happened on Jupiter Island in Florida along South Beach Road near Hobe Sound Beach.

Tiger’s condition is unknown right now, but the crash is under investigation.

An eyewitness told TMZ that two cars were involved, but that it didn’t seem like anyone was seriously hurt.

According to the eyewitness, Woods appeared to be fine after the accident.

In a press conference, the Sheriff's department told the media that Woods was arrested for D.U.I.

According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods showed “significant signs of impairment.”

Budensiek added, "He was lethargic on scene and we believe it was what he was intoxicated on at the time of the crash."

It is not believed that Woods was under the influence of alcohol, since he blew a zero on the breathalyzer.

Five years ago, Woods suffered major leg injuries after a one-car crash in California.

Tiger underwent emergency surgery to repair multiple breaks and an open fracture.

After undergoing physical therapy, Woods was able to walk with the help of crutches and a leg sleeve.