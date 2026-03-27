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On Friday, Tiger Woods was arrested after his involvement in a car collision in Jupiter Island in Florida.

In a press conference, the Sheriff's department told the media that Woods was taken into custody for DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The charges are misdemeanors, not felonies.

According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods showed signs of impairment.

Budensiek added, "He was lethargic on scene and we believe it was what he was intoxicated on at the time of the crash."

It is not believed that Woods was under the influence of alcohol, since he blew “triple zeroes" on the breathalyzer.

Though he refused to submit to a urine test, they suspect that Woods was under the influence of a “medication or drug.”

Earlier today, Woods allegedly clipped a pressure cleaner trailer attached to a truck while driving his Range Rover along South Beach Road near Hobe Sound Beach.

Woods’ car “rolled to the driver’s door."

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the crash, and Woods was able to “crawl out” of his Range Rover.

While Tiger was “cooperative” with the authorities, Budensiek noted that the golfer was “careful not to incriminate himself.”

Woods is currently in jail and will be there “at least eight hours.”

When asked if Woods is getting special treatment, Budensiek noted, “It doesn’t matter who you are, if you break the law, we’re going to follow the law.”