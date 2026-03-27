Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift showed her fiancé Travis Kelce some love at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Swift received Best Pop Album for her 2025 set "The Life of a Showgirl" on Thursday.

As Swift accepted the award, she said, "The album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like, looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night. And so,the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling.”

Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Giving a shout-out to Kelce, she continued, "I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life,because of my fiancé, who's here, too.”

The crowd reacted with applause as the camera panned to Travis.

Referencing her song “The Fate of Ophelia,” she said, "So thanks for all the vibes.”

The show also marked Taylor and Travis’ first award show together. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they did pose for photos inside.