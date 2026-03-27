Set-Jetting Trend: Visiting Your Favorite TV & Movie Sets

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“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Travelmation’s Adam Duckworth, who discussed the huge trend of set-jetting!

He shared, “Set-jetting has become this massive travel trend, which is basically where people will go and travel to the sets of their favorite movies or television shows.”

According to Adam, the trend started with the hit show “The White Lotus.”

The fourth season will take place in the French Riviera at the Château de la Messardière.