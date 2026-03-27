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Savannah Guthrie is opening up about her decision to return to “Today,” amid the search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy, 84, was abducted nearly two months ago in Tucson, and Guthrie hasn’t been working at the show since.

On Friday, “Today” aired part three of Hoda Kotb’s emotional interview with Savannah, and announced that Guthrie would return to her anchor position on April 6.

Guthrie said, “It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

She continued, “It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

Savannah insisted, “I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. I will have joy. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. And I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family.”

She added of her coworkers, “When times are hard you want to be with your family and I want to be with my family.”

Guthrie confessed, “I don’t know if I can do it, I don’t know if I belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try."

“I’m not going to be the same,” she said. “But maybe it’s like that old poem: ‘More beautiful in the broken places.’”

Savannah had previously visited Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on March 5.

In her Friday interview, she said, “I really wanted to come and see everybody. I just love this beautiful place that we call home, where we get to come and be every day. And I know how much people have prayed for me and loved me.