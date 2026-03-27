'Running Point’s' Kate Hudson & Her Onscreen Brothers Tease Season 2 Cameos

On this week’s episode of “A Lot More,” host Jonathon Buckley sits down with "Running Point" stars Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur to talk about the highly anticipated second season of the Netflix series.

The trio reflects on the chemistry that developed between them while filming the show, describing their dynamic as genuinely sibling-like. The cast also shares how they were brought together as an ensemble and how that bond helped shape their on-screen performances.

Scott MacArthur recalls a funny moment from before production even began. The actor revealed that he had actually met Hudson once before—while filming an episode of her podcast that never aired. However, when the two reunited for "Running Point," Hudson didn’t initially remember their first meeting.

The cast also teases a lineup of standout cameos appearing in the upcoming season, including Ray Romano and Hudson’s real-life brother, Oliver Hudson.

Hudson opens up about playing her character Isla Gordon, including Isla’s signature suit style and what it was like acting alongside Oliver. She also touches on a long-standing fan mystery involving the missing yellow dress from her iconic romantic comedy, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Meanwhile, MacArthur dives into some of the show’s comedic moments, including the origins of the off-screen receptionist “Monica.” He also jokes about imagining a possible backstory for his character’s mysterious time spent in a Filipino prison and shares his go-to improv gag on set: “10-9-8!”

Tarver adds his perspective on improvisation, explaining what it’s like playing the “straight man” while still embracing the classic improv rule of “yes, and.” He also talks about working with Ben Schwartz and humorously speculates about what his character might be like if he were ever on shrooms.

The episode wraps up with a lively rapid-fire round, where the cast reveals who is most likely to be late on set, who the best athlete is, which cast member organizes social outings, and who occasionally sneaks in naps during filming.