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Movies March 27, 2026

Marisa Tomei Turns Heads in Floral for 'You're Dating a Narcissist’ Premiere

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Marisa Tomei was a vision in a black floral dress on the red carpet for her new comedy "You're Dating a Narcissist.”

In the movie, Tomei plays a psychology professor who knows how to spot narcissists. When she finds out her daughter Eva might be marrying one, she does everything she can to get in the way.

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Sherry Cola, Ciara Bravo and Marisa Tomei

Tomei was joined at the premiere by Ciara Bravo, who plays her daughter Eva and Sherry Cola, who plays her friend Diane. 

She also posed alongside Marco Pigossi, who plays suspected narcissist Theo.

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Marco Pigossi and Marisa Tomei

Watch the trailer!

The movie hits theaters today.

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