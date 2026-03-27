Jon Hamm Reacts to Possible ‘Mad Men’ Reboot: ‘I’ve Aged Out’ (Exclusive)

Jon Hamm is dishing on Season 2 of “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Jon, who teased what’s in store for Season 2 and reacted to the possibility of a “Mad Men” reboot.

Hamm received an Emmy and two Golden Globes for his role as Don Draper in “Mad Men,” so could we ever see him reprising the role?

Jon answered, “If they do it, it certainly won’t be with me. I think I’ve aged out of playing Don.”

The series ended in 2015 after seven seasons.

Hamm noted, “I was very pleased how the show ended. I thought it was a very complete bookend to not only Don’s experience in life, but, you know, Peggy and Pete and Betty and Roger. Everybody had kind of a nice ending to their story, so I’d hate to open that box back up and ruin it."

Hamm also reflected on his role in “Bridesmaids” after the movie’s stars Kristen Wiig, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy reunited onstage at the Oscars.

He said, “It was so cool... Obviously, Ellie Kemper is a former student of mine. I taught her when she was 15 years old, ninth grade. It was great to see everybody there. I'm so proud and happy of Kristen's career. She's my OG from back when I first started hosting 'SNL.'"

Jon remarked, "I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. That kind of opened my eyes, but I thought it was a very funny bit, and good for Stellan Skarsgård for being a part of it."

As for why his show “Your Friends & Neighbors” is resonating with audiences, Hamm said, "There’s something in the water right now of people enjoying rich people behaving badly.”

James Marsden joins the cast this season, and Jon raved, "I know that bringing him in was gonna be value added. He is a phenomenal actor. He's having a moment right now with 'Jury Duty' and 'Paradise,' as well as coming back to the Marvel universe, having Cylops back. I'm very excited to see that movie."

Jon continued, "We were able to, fortunately, able to work around his Marvel schedule and his 'Paradise' schedule and everything else and have him come along and be this incredible disruptor in the show's story."

He also talked about having his wife Anna Osceola on the show.

"Having Anna around is great. She's wonderful," he raved. "It’s great to go to work together. We can bring the dog. We can hang out. It’s nice to have somebody to eat lunch with and do scenes with. It's a family affair, it's really nice."