‘Baywatch’ Reboot 1st Look: Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader & Livvy Dunn Hit the Beach!

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Those iconic red swimsuits are back!

This is your first look at Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunn, Noah Beck, and the cast of the brand-new “Baywatch”!

Stephen is playing the grown-up version of Hobie Buchannon, who was just a kid on the original.

Hassie is the new Pamela Anderson, while Brooks is co-starring alongside Stephen as lifeguard captain Celine.