Television March 27, 2026
‘Baywatch’ Reboot 1st Look: Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader & Livvy Dunn Hit the Beach!
Those iconic red swimsuits are back!
This is your first look at Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunn, Noah Beck, and the cast of the brand-new “Baywatch”!
Stephen is playing the grown-up version of Hobie Buchannon, who was just a kid on the original.
Hassie is the new Pamela Anderson, while Brooks is co-starring alongside Stephen as lifeguard captain Celine.
Shooting at L.A.’s famed Venice Beach, FOX is bringing back the ‘90s hit series celebrating California’s sun-kissed beach life and the brave first responders keeping swimmers safe… and doing it in slow motion!