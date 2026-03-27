Anya Taylor-Joy Thanks 'Super Mario Galaxy’ Co-Star Jack Black for Teaching Her English (Exclusive)

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Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy sit down with “Extra’s” special correspondent Megumi Wilson in Tokyo, Japan, to dish on “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

Anya and Jack go way back — she recalled learning English by watching “School of Rock”!

She shared, "There are many, many lines that I love, but actually my favorite scene is the Stevie Nicks scene because you introduced me to Miss Stevie Nicks who then became my favorite person ever during all of my teenage years. So, thank you for 'Edge of 17.' That was really magical for me and for teaching me English. Yes, I appreciate that."

They also talked playing Mario Kart, though Jack admitted he was dethroned him as the champ!

"I have to confess I got my a** handed to me the last time we played Mario Kart,” he said. "Chris Pratt is the new reigning champion. And if you want tips on how to win, you have to ask him.”

He added, “Although, I just talked to Donald [Glover], who was not playing with us on that day. And Donald has some amazing techniques as well."

Plus, Anya spoke about having Brie Larson in the cast as Rosalina, raving over her knowledge of all things Super Mario.

"She also has the most extensive knowledge of Mario, like, out of anybody in the world. So just being around her is very contagious. She knows everything about every game, has played every game, I don't know how many times. It's wild.”

Jack added, "It's kind of the cool thing that we we got lucky that we got Brie who crushes it and loves Nintendo Universe and also Donald, who campaigned for the role [of Yoshi].”

Anya went on, “And the delightful Benny Safdee. We really, all of our additional cast members don't feel like they're additional cast members. They feel like they've been here since the beginning.”

They also talked about being in Japan, where Mario was created, as Nintendo turns 40.

Anya said, “We've all been really enjoying spending time together and exploring this insanely beautiful country, but also getting to spend time with [Mario creator] Miyamoto and go to the Nintendo Museum, ask all of our questions. It's like the best school trip ever."

Jack added, "We actually got to have a special dinner with Miyamoto, the creator of the Mario Universe, and that was super special. And I have my sons here with me, too, and they got to ask him questions because they’re obsessed with him. It was kind of heaven. Little slice of heaven being here."