Why Patricia Arquette Felt Liberated by 'They Will Kill You’ Role (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Pictures

“They Will Kill You” is Warner Bros.’ latest offering!

“Extra” spoke with the stars Patricia Arquette, Zazie Beetz, Heather Graham and Myha’la about the movie, which is loaded with action, laughs, and horror.

Patricia is loving her villain era, saying, “When I was an ingenue and young, I was playing the good girl. When you get older, you get to start to do character work, so that’s kind of liberating.”

While Patricia described the film as “bonkers,” Zazie described it as “intense.”

In the film, Heather and Myha’la are hunting for Zazie’s character.

Myha’la noted “We’re playing pretend. We’re not actually trying to kill each other.”