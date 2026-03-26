'The Pitt's' Fiona Dourif Dishes on Myth About Noah Wyle’s Medical Skills (Exclusive)

“The Pitt” star Fiona Dourif went “Rolling with the Stars” with “Extra’s” Derek Hough on the Warner Bros. lot, where the hit medical series is filmed.

Derek jokingly asked, “Being on 'The Pitt,' are you now qualified to be a doctor?”

She replied, "At times, I think I am, but the answer is, like, hardcore no. Don't let me ever do anything.”

Fiona teased, "I think in a pinch I could intubate somebody. I definitely shouldn’t.”

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Derek went on to ask, "So, who on the cast would you trust if something happened to you?”

Fiona said, "I'm going to tell you the boring answer, but the real answer is Noah Wyle. And there’s, like, a myth that in one of the last seasons of ‘ER,’ the costumer, Lyn Paolo, who is also the costumer on ‘The Pitt,’ let him stitch up, like, suture an actual wound."

She insisted, "We learned how to do that. We went to a medical boot camp."