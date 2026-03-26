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"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome are expecting!

On Thursday, the couple announced Taylor’s pregnancy.

Along with posting some maternity photos, including one of Taylor kissing his wife’s baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, "What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”

Last year, the pair opened up on their fertility journey on their “The Squeeze” podcast.

Dome shared, “[Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi] was a little concerned for me because I've been on birth control for 10 years and never taken a break. And she was like, ‘You could, like, not have any eggs right now.'”

Luckily, they were "in the clear,” with Dome adding, "I got a lot of eggs.”

Dome admitted, "That gave me a lot of peace of mind, because I was definitely a little nervous because she was concerned. And truthfully, by the grace of God, there's a lot [of eggs]."

The couple has been married since November 2022.