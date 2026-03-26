Security Guard in Chappell Roan Brazil Fan Drama Takes ‘Full Responsibility’

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The security guard at the center of the Chappell Roan Brazil hotel fiasco is breaking his silence.

Chappell herself took to social media to deny involvement in the incident in which an 11-year-old fan was confronted and left in tears.

Pascal Duvier is taking all the heat himself and making it clear he was not part of Chappell’s personal security team.

Duvier wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation.”

"I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan,” Duvier went on. “The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

According to Duvier, he "made a judgment call based on information obtained from the hotel, events he had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of the location.”

Duvier added, "My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

Days ago, the 11-year-old girl’s mother Catherine Harding took to Instagram to share her side of the story.

Acknowledging Chappell’s video, Catherine said, "I know that Chappell has responded saying that it wasn't her security and she didn't do it."

Catherine questioned Chappell, saying, "100 percent, this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel... I don't know if he was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know. Did she send him to do it? Again, I don't know.”

"Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf,” Harding went on. "Would he do that if he didn't have her authority to do so? I don't know. If he does, then, obviously, that's a big problem because then he's representing her in a way that she doesn't want to be represented.”

Harding had a parting message, saying, "If it wasn't her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people the work for her to treat people like this.”