Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Case Detail as She Tearfully Recalls Finding Out Mom Was Missing

Today

Savannah Guthrie relived the moment she found out her mom Nancy was missing in a new interview with “Today.”

Speaking with Hoda Kotb, Savannah shared that the weekend of Feb. 1, she received a panicked call from her sister Annie saying, “Mom’s missing.”

Annie had already called 911 and first responders were on the scene.

Revealing a new detail about the case, Savannah shared that the back doors to her mother's house were "propped open" when Nancy was discovered missing.

Guthrie explained, “We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn't make any sense.”

She went on, “We thought maybe they came and there's a stretcher and they took her out the back, but her phone was there and her purse was there and all her things, and it just didn't make any sense.”

The family called the hospitals to no avail.

Savannah flew to Arizona to be with her sister Annie and brother Cam as the search got underway for Nancy.

Guthrie said early on they knew this wasn’t a “wander off” situation, explaining her mom was in “tremendous pain” because of a bad back.

She said, “There was no wander off and the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep, and the ring camera had been yanked off and so we were saying… something is very wrong here.”

Savannah said Cam, who has a military background, sensed right away something criminal happened.

“Even on the phone when I called him, he knew,” she said. “He said, ‘I think she's been kidnapped for ransom and I said, ‘What?’”

Referencing her fame, she said, “I didn't want to believe… I just said, ‘Do you think because of me?’ And he said, ‘I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that… I hoped not. I mean, we still don't know. Honestly we don't know anything.”

In tears she said it is “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it's because of me. And I just have to say, ‘I'm so sorry, mommy.’”

After Nancy went missing, authorities released security camera footage of a masked person at her door. Ransom notes were also sent to media outlets.

Savannah told Hoda, “It’s just absolutely terrifying… and I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her.”