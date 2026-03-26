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Savannah Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb for a heart wrenching interview on “Today” about her mom Nancy’s abduction.

During the sit down, Guthrie spoke about the ransom notes sent to the media and how she feels about the investigation, nearly two months after her mom went missing.

Hoda asked if Savannah thought the ransom notes were real. She said she felt some were real and some were fake.

Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Cam had publicly responded to two unverified ransom notes that listed the same bitcoin address.

Savannah said, “I believe the two notes we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”

She said of the other notes, “There are a lot of different notes I think that came and I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real and I didn't see them, but, you know, the person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves.”

Guthrie recalled her and her siblings posting videos aimed at their mom’s alleged kidnapper, saying, “It is surreal… how is it possible that we are having to make a video speaking to a kidnapper who took an 84-year-old woman in the dead of night in her pajamas with no shoes, without her medicine… to beg for mercy.”

Hoda went on to ask, “How did your family feel about the way the investigation was conducted?”

Guthrie said, “Well, it's still going. People have worked tirelessly, tirelessly and we see that, but we need answers. We cannot be at peace without knowing. Someone can do the right thing and it is never too late to do the right thing.”