Nicholas Brendon’s Sudden Death: Coroner Releases New Details

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There are new details surrounding Nicholas Brendon’s death.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, 54, was found dead on March 20 in Indiana.

Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner told Us Weekly in a statement, “On Friday, March 20, I was notified of a deceased individual at a residence in west-central Putnam County. Upon arrival, I observed an adult male positioned as if asleep, who had been pronounced deceased by medical personnel prior to my arrival.”

Zeiner added, “There were no signs of foul play, and nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural. [Brendon] resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care.”

The coroner said the scene “indicated the time of death was very recent.”

Us Weekly reports his body was “transported for autopsy” and toxicology reports are pending. His cause of death has not been determined.

Brendon’s sudden death comes three years after he suffered a heart attack.

He previously revealed that he was living with a congenital heart defect and cauda equina syndrome.

Us Weekly adds that his family noted a history of cardiac issues and investigators are checking his social media videos for “potential evidence of prior illness.”

After his death, his family told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years."

"In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create,” the statement continued.

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”