CeeLo Green Dishes on His Return to 'The Voice' as a Mega Mentor (Exclusive)

CeeLo Green, an original “Voice” coach, is back on show for the Knockouts as a mega mentor to Adam Levine and John Legend’s teams.

He will also serve as a judge for the All-Star Showdown competition and determine the winner.

“Extra” caught up with CeeLo, who praised the talent this season.

He said, “Everybody that walks in the door is in full ownership of their identity and their individual account as far as their expression is concerned. And so there's validity in all expression. And I can always appreciate that.”

Green also dished out some advice for up-and-coming talent, saying, “The best advice I can say in your pursuit of happiness is to take your time in a timely fashion. Don't try to travel the shortest distance between point A and point B. Take the scenic route. You know what I'm saying? There's learning curves there.”

He said of being back on the show, "It means everything to me to be back on 'The Voice.' There's a part of me that belongs here. There's a part of me that's never left.”