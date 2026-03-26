'90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Menzies Is ‘Finally Free’ After Revealing Secret Adoptions (Exclusive)

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“Extra” chatted with Kim Menzies from “90 Day: The Single Life” about her return this season after splitting from Usman Umar.

Though they broke up, Kim said she still keeps in touch with Usman “sporadically" and that they have a “mutual respect” for one another.

She noted, “I always remember the good times, you know, and I’m not going to go online and bash him. That’s just not my character to do that.”

Kim wishes Usman “love and happiness.”

Menzies admitted that their age gap had a major impact on their split.

She added, “I’m glad I’m out of it. I feel like 18-year age gap is huge and I didn’t realize it till I was pulled out of it.”

While she “dodged” a bullet with the relationship, Kim acknowledged that she had never “fallen for somebody so deeply and completely.”

She also opened up about confessing to her son Jamal that she placed two other children for adoption over 30 years ago, and where she stands in terms of having any relationships with those kids.

Menzies recalled, “My oldest son, Larry, found me on a DNA website and I panicked and I didn’t know how to handle it. I was happy about it, and then I held it from Jamal for a while and it did not turn out really good… I regret the way I handled it with Jamal… We’re doing fine now."

Showing her appreciation to TLC for letting her tell her story, Kim said, “I don’t think anybody realizes like I’ve held two secrets in for 35 years of my life and I’m free. I’m finally free, and it’s such a great feeling.”

“I can wake up in the morning and I’m not worried about if somebody found out or anything,” Menzies emphasized.

Kim has a relationship with Larry, saying, “We talk, like, once a week. I have two grandkids that are just beautiful.”

Menzies is also trying to find her daughter. She said, “I’ve reached out and we’ll just keep my fingers crossed and they said, ‘Don’t give up hope. You know, you might not find her tomorrow. You might find her five years from now.’”

Kim is also trying to find love along the way!

She shared, “Dating life is actually going well… I went on two dates; they’re just not my cup of tea.”

“I just feel like I know what I want and I’m just not going to settle for anything less,” Menzies stressed.

Menzies wants a man who matches her energy and is “mentally stable, financially stable… just be a good person."