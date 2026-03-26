'90 Day Fiancé': Elise Erupts at Bar Over Josh Living with a Woman (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive and explosive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In the clip, Elise erupts at a bar in Sydney over Joshua living with his female friend Nat and getting financial support from her.

Elise tells Josh, "I don't want to think of my man living with another girl.”

She threatens to ask everyone in the room to weigh in, but Josh tells her that would be “embarrassing” for her.

Elise doesn’t care, making a scene and loudly quizzing the other patrons. She asks questions, like, "Am I crazy or is my guy living with a girl and getting financially supported crazy?”

Most agree that Elise is in the right.

Nat disagrees, telling Josh, "This girl's a psycho… she’s toxic... Good luck.”

After heading outside on her own, Nat tells the camera, "Who yells at people in a bar? Like she’s creating all of these issues that aren't even there… that’s a big red flag. Huge red flag."