Celebrity News March 25, 2026
Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Welcome Baby #2
Sofia Richie, 27, and Elliot Grainge are now parents of two!
The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last week.
Sofia shared a glimpse of their son in a blue onesie, writing, "Henry Cecil Grainge 💙 03/18/26
Loves of my life.”
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The pic also featured their daughter Eloise, 23 months, who wore a pink bib and denim shorts.
Earlier this month, Sofia looked like she was more than ready to welcome their baby, writing, “Big plans."
In October, Richie announced her pregnancy with a baby bump selfie.
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At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier.”
A month later, Richie revealed that she was in “month five” of the pregnancy.
Sofia and Elliott have been married since 2023.