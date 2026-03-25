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Sofia Richie, 27, and Elliot Grainge are now parents of two!

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last week.

Sofia shared a glimpse of their son in a blue onesie, writing, "Henry Cecil Grainge 💙 03/18/26

Loves of my life.”

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The pic also featured their daughter Eloise, 23 months, who wore a pink bib and denim shorts.

Earlier this month, Sofia looked like she was more than ready to welcome their baby, writing, “Big plans."

In October, Richie announced her pregnancy with a baby bump selfie.

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At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier.”

A month later, Richie revealed that she was in “month five” of the pregnancy.