Savannah Guthrie sat down with her "Today" show colleague Hoda Kotb for her first interview since her mom Nancy’s abduction.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos and video of a masked, armed person caught on a security camera outside her home the day she disappeared.

Hoda shared a portion of the sit-down on Wednesday, with the remainder of the interview set to air Thursday and Friday.

Savannah stated plainly, "Someone needs to do the right thing."

She became increasingly emotional as she shared a message to anyone who might have information about her mother.

With tears in her eyes, she said, “We are in agony. We’re in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought."

Guthrie continued, "And I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now."

After the clip aired, Hoda shared, “You'll see in the coming days, she talks about so many things. She talks about the investigation, she talks about her faith ,and she talks about how she's getting through.”